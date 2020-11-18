Bella Thorne Engaged To Italian Singer Benjamin Mascolo After 2 Years Of Dating: See The Ring!
CLIP 03/21/21
Main Content
George Clooney is known as one of the most generous guys in Hollywood, and he's finally telling the story of one his most famous benevolent gestures! In a new interview with GQ, the actor shared the story behind the night he surprised 14 of his closest friends each with a suitcase filled with $1 million in cash. “I've slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. … I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they're all in the will. So why the f**k am I waiting to get hit by a bus?" he said.