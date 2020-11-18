Also available on the nbc app

George Clooney is known as one of the most generous guys in Hollywood, and he's finally telling the story of one his most famous benevolent gestures! In a new interview with GQ, the actor shared the story behind the night he surprised 14 of his closest friends each with a suitcase filled with $1 million in cash. “I've slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. … I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they're all in the will. So why the f**k am I waiting to get hit by a bus?" he said.

