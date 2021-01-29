Also available on the nbc app

George Clooney is quite the handy man! The “Midnight Sky” star recently chatted with AARP The Magazine where he opened up about how he helps around the house amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 59-year-old revealed that he patches up his wife Amal and their twins Ella and Alexander’s clothes! “I do a lot of sewing the kids’ clothes. And my wife's dress that tore a couple of times. I was a bachelor for a long time and didn't have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things,” he said.

Appearing: