George Clooney and Julia Roberts are making our rom-com dreams come true! The longtime friends and co-stars of upcoming film "Ticket To Paradise" sat down with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and they talked about how excited they are for the film. George also reveals a sweet tradition he and his wife Amal have. "Every year (we) go away on our anniversary and we write (letters) to the kids and we have stacks ready they'll read when they're old," he said. "Ticket To Paradise" hits theaters Oct. 21.

