George Clooney is not OK with sharing! At the premiere of Hulu's "Catch-22" miniseries, the director joked with Access' Sibley Scoles about his faux disappointment in Archie taking his May 6 day. Plus, George explains why he's "feeling old" at 58 and why "Catch-22" is such an important project for him.

