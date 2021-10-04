Main Content

George Clooney Proud Of 7th Wedding Anniversary With Amal: 'They Said It Wouldn't Last'

George and Amal Clooney are celebrating a big milestone, the couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on September 27th. Access Hollywood caught up with the pair at the premiere of George's latest directorial project, "The Tender Bar" where he joked about the big moment. "Seven years, they said it wouldn't last," he quipped. He also gushed about working with Ben Affleck again for the upcoming film. "The Tender Bar" will hit theaters nationwide on December 22.

