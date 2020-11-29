Also available on the nbc app

George Clooney didn't expect to get married a second time – even after he started dating his now-wife, Amal! The Oscar winner revealed in a new interview for "CBS Sunday Morning" that he and the human rights lawyer hadn't discussed tying the knot during their relationship. So, when he did ultimately decide to pop the question Amal made sure to consider her answer for as long as she needed!

