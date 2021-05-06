Main Content

George Clooney Never Thought He’d Be More Famous Than Harrison Ford

CLIP05/06/21
In honor of George Clooney turning 60, Access Hollywood uncovered some iconic interviews with the legendary actor for “The Vault” podcast. In a throwback interview from 2000, George got candid about his fame, “I don’t think anyone can obtain Harrison Ford’s status. That’s a guy that I really look up to and like a lot. It would be, Harrison Ford would be, ah, rather upset to hear something like that.” George also revealed the two things that were the most difficult for him about becoming famous. Listen to “The Vault” by Access Hollywood on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

