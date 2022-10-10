Main Content

George Clooney Jokes Kissing Julia Roberts With Wife Amal & Kids On Set Was 'Really Bad'

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are sharing what it was really like to kiss one another on set. The two, who star in the new rom-com "Ticket to Paradise" together, chatted about the "ridiculous" moment during an interview with "Today." "It is like kissing your best friend," Julia told Hoda Kotb. But George joked what made it even more awkward was that his wife, Amal, and 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, were on-set the same day as the romantic scene.

