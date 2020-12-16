Also available on the nbc app

George Clooney has come to the defense of fellow A-lister Tom Cruise, one day after The Sun leaked an explosive audio recording that allegedly captured the action star yelling at crew members for ignoring COVID-19 safety protocols on set of "Mission: Impossible 7" in London. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," Clooney reacted to the headline-making rant, saying, "He didn't overreact because it is a problem. I have a friend who's an AD on another TV show, who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response." The "Midnight Sky" director added, "I understand why he did it. He's not wrong at all about that."

