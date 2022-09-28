George and Amal Clooney are opening up about their family in a rare interview. The couple got candid about their 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with "CBS Mornings'" Gayle King, in one of their most revealing conversations yet. "We made a terrible mistake, well we taught them Italian. But we don't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language that they can harm us with and we don't really know what they're saying," George joked.

NR S2022 E0 3 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight