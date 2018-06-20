George Clooney & Amal Clooney Reportedly Donate $100K To Aid Immigrant Children

George Clooney and Amal Clooney donated $100,000 to the Young Center For Immigrant Children's Rights, according to multiple reports. Watch to find out more.
