Nicki Minaj put her money where her mouth was! The "Chun-Li" rapper honored her promise to send Geoffrey Owens $25,000 as a show of support following the swell of attention he received for working at Trader Joe's; but instead of pocketing the gift, former "The Cosby Show" actor donated it. Find out what charity Geoffrey chose to give the money to.

