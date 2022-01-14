Also available on the nbc app

Harry Styles in the MCU? We love to see it! Gemma Chan shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of "Eternals" on Thursday, including some rare snaps of Harry Styles. The duo were decked out as their characters Sersi and Eros, who also goes by Starfox. Fans were super shocked when the former "One Direction" star made a brief appearance in the film as Eros, officially introducing him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

