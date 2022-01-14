Main Content

Gemma Chan Shares Rare Harry Styles 'Eternals' Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Harry Styles in the MCU? We love to see it! Gemma Chan shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of "Eternals" on Thursday, including some rare snaps of Harry Styles. The duo were decked out as their characters Sersi and Eros, who also goes by Starfox. Fans were super shocked when the former "One Direction" star made a brief appearance in the film as Eros, officially introducing him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

