G-Eazy and blackbear chatted with Access Hollywood about their new single "Hate The Way," which is out now. The musicians talked about the inspiration behind the song and G noted that the music about his exes are never meant to be "spiteful." The two also got candid about working together and filming the music video for their new single. Plus, G-Eazy and blackbear teased upcoming music and shared how they are finding the silver lining in 2020.

