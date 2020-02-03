Also available on the NBC app

Are G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion together? The pair sparked romance rumors after the "I Mean It" rapper posted a now-deleted Instagram story where he's seen kissing Megan on the cheek and she has her legs wrapped around him. He also shared this snap on his Instagram feed and captioned it with four blue heart emojis. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper had previously posted the photo herself and G-Eazy slid into the comments with an eye roll emoji, which earned him over 10,000 likes! While it's not known whether this could be a fling, a relationship or maybe even a cheeky tease to an upcoming song collab, what we do know is that prior to what's going on now, G-Eazy previously was in an on-again off-again relationship with Halsey.

