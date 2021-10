Also available on the nbc app

Gayle King says Katy Perry knows 'all the good stuff' when it comes to being a mom. The TV host caught up with Access Hollywood at Variety's Power of Women event, and she shared how Katy is doing as a first time mom to 1-year-old Daisy. "She knows all the latest gadgets, the latest techniques," Gayle said. She also gushed about her newest addition, her grandson, Luca.

