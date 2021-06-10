Main Content

Gayle King Raves About ‘In The Heights’ Movie: ‘I Feel Like We’re All Being Given a Gift’

Gayle King attended the New York City Premiere of the movie “In The Heights” and raved about the film. “I wanted to be here with this cast, with this audience, in this place, at this time,” she said. “I feel like we’re all being given a gift.” Access Hollywood caught up with the morning show host, who said she will be at the block party her best friend Oprah Winfrey is hosting to celebrate the release of the film. “Do you think I would miss a block party,” she quipped. “In The Heights” is in theaters and Streaming on HBO Max now.

