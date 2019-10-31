Gavin Rossdale Shares Rare Photo Of His Four Children To Celebrate 54th Birthday: 'I Am In Heaven'

Also available on the NBC app

Gavin Rossdale's kids made his 54th birthday extra special! The Bush musician shared a rare photo of his four children while they enjoyed a festive family dinner together. "I am in heaven," Gavin captioned the snap. "Grateful for these 4 miracles." He continued to gush over his kiddos on Instagram, writing, "I made all these and they're my best work." The singer shares three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani and daughter Daisy Lowe with ex-girlfriend Pearl Lowe.

