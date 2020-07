Also available on the NBC app

Gavin Rossdale is speaking out. The “Bling Ring” star spoke to The Guardian, who asked about his most embarrassing moment, and the singer admitted it was his very public split from wife Gwen Stefani. The duo broke up in 2015. The couple initially got married in 2002 after dating for six years and share three sons together – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Appearing: