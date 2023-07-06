Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney are heading back to Cousins Beach for Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," and they told Access Hollywood fans can expect a "rollercoaster." "It goes in so many different directions," Christopher said. "You get to explore and spend time with each of these characters and I don’t think anyone is left out. I think everybody has their moment. You have room to root for everyone, love everyone, and feel bad for everyone and hate everyone." The two also opened up about how they are navigating with their newfound fame and revealed some funny on-set memories. Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" launches with three episodes on Amazon Prime Video on July 14, with new episodes following weekly.

