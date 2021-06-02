Main Content

Garth Brooks Tears Up As Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘The Dance’ During Kennedy Center Tribute

This years 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors is going to be an emotional one! Garth Brooks is one of the honorees and Kelly Clarkson’s tribute to him made him emotional. The 39-year-old Grammy winner performed a soulful rendition of his beloved song “The Dance” and it was so moving that both Garth and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, could barely hold back the tears. The song has a special meaning to Kelly—the talk show host previously shared that it helped her cope from her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

