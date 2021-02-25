Main Content

Garth Brooks Reveals Wife Trisha Yearwood Has COVID-19: 'She And I Will Ride Through This Together'

CLIP02/24/21
Garth Brooks is staying by Trisha Yearwood's side following her diagnosis with COVID-19. In a statement posted to Facebook, the country musician announced that his fellow superstar wife contracted coronavirus after a member of their team tested positive. Meanwhile, his results have remained negative. He revealed, "The Queen and I have now tested twice. Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now though, which I'm extremely thankful for. Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together."

