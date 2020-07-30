Also available on the nbc app

The coronavirus pandemic has hit close to home for Garth Brooks. The country superstar revealed at a press conference that his 24-year-old daughter, Allie, tested positive for COVID-19, weeks after he and wife Trisha Yearwood postponed a virtual performance due to possible exposure. "As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future, so you just watch over them," he said. "You pray a lot and hopefully she will come out of this thing."

Appearing: