Garth Brooks Praises 2019 CMA Awards For 'Celebrating Women': 'I Loved The Message Tonight'

Garth Brooks may have taken home Entertainer of the Year honors at the 2019 CMA Awards, but he's all about celebrating the ladies! The country superstar tells Access Hollywood backstage that he "loved the message" of "celebrating women" at this year's show, especially because he's married to fellow icon Trisha Yearwood and a dad to three daughters. Garth also jokes about pal Blake Shelton saying he'd name a dive bar after him if he ever opened one. And, what does Garth think makes the CMAs so special?

