Garcelle Beauvais Says 'RHOBH' Reunion Was 'The Straw That Broke The Camel's Back' With Lisa Rinna

CLIP07/22/20
Garcelle Beauvais is spilling all the tea! The new "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star got candid with Access Hollywood about joining the hit Bravo show. The actress teased that the upcoming reunion was super tough and stressful and it also was the "straw that broke the camel's back" regarding her relationship with Lisa Rinna. Garcelle also explained why she is "team" Denise Richards and shared where her relationship with Kyle Richards currently stands. Plus, the star revealed how she's keeping her skin glowing and her Eczema under control with Eucerin in quarantine.

