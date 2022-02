Also available on the nbc app

Garcelle Beauvais joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about her new Lifetime movie "Caught In His Web" and opened up about her time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She said, "It's fun, but it's also challenging. It has stretched me in so many ways." You can watch Garcelle in "Caught In His Web" premiering this Saturday at 8pm on Lifetime.

