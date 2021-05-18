Also available on the nbc app

Garcelle Beauvais is keeping things real! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the actress teases the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Garcelle reveals that Erika Jayne's scandal takes over this season and praises her for opening up about the drama ensuing with her estranged husband Tom Girardi. "The Real" host also admits that her relationship with Lisa Rinna is still rocky after Denise Richards was "mistreated" last season. Plus, Garcelle gives a candid update on her dating life and shares if any Bravo celebs have slid into her Instagram DMs.

