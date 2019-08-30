Garcelle Beauvais Makes History As First African American Star Of 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills'

Also available on the NBC app

Garcelle Beauvais is about to make Housewives history! Actress Garcelle Beauvais and party planner Sutton Stracke are officially joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The actress best known for her role in "The Jamie Foxx Show" is making housewives history by becoming the first black woman to join the cast of the hit bravo show. "I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code," Garcelle said in a statement to Bravo.

