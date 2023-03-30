Main Content

Garcelle Beauvais Details Denise Richards' Return To 'RHOBH': 'We Have The Best Time'

CLIP03/30/23

Garcelle Beauvais chatted with Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap" host Lauren Herbert about filming the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Garcelle promises the series is not boring despite Lisa Rinna declaring is would be following her departure. The reality star also details Denise Richards' return to the hit Bravo show, sharing, "We have the best time."

