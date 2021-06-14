Also available on the nbc app

Garcelle Beauvais is spilling all the tea! The reality star got candid about her dating life with Access Hollywood and shared why she's "not claiming" anyone just yet. Garcelle also opened up about getting her breast implants removed and shared why plastic surgery shouldn't be a taboo topic. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star also chatted about the current dramatic season of the hit Bravo show and confessed that her castmates are "entitled to their own opinion" after they called her out for "acting." Plus, Garcelle opened up about her new partnership with Tena to help their mission of destigmatizing taboo topics surrounding women's health.

