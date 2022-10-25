adidas and Gap are among the long list of companies that are no longer working with Kanye West. The sportswear brand announced that it's cutting ties with Ye after the rapper made antisemitic comments. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable," reps for adidas said. Gap released a new statement too, slamming the rapper. "In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner's recent remarks and behavior further underscore why," the company shared.

