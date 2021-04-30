Also available on the nbc app

“Game of Thrones” star Esmé Bianco has filed a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson. She is alleging physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse throughout their multi-year relationship, in the complaint which has been obtained by Access Hollywood. The lawsuit claims Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, “Used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions.” It also claims the rock star “Raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011.” The suit comes two months after the actress initially spoke out about the abuse and months after several other actresses accused Manson of abuse during their relationships.

