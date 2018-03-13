'Game Of Thrones': Rose Leslie Doesn't Want Any Spoilers From Fiancé Kit Harington!

Also available on the NBC app

Rose Leslie made an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" and revealed that she goes to extreme lengths to avoid getting any spoilers from fiancé Kit Harington about Jon Snow and the final season of "Game of Thrones"—even going so far as kicking him out of the house! The engaged couple met on the set of the hit HBO show before the actress' character Ygritte was killed off in Season 4.

