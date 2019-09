Also available on the NBC app

In honor of "Game of Thrones'" Season 7 return, we hit the archives to find a fun game AccessHollywood.com played on the red carpet during Season 3 with the cast. Watch as Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Emilia Clarke chat with former AccessHollywood.com correspondent Laura Saltman as they try to name as many of the main characters as they can in 20 seconds!

Appearing: