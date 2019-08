Also available on the NBC app

Did you know that "Game of Thrones" star Alfie Allen's sister is none other than pop star Lily Allen? If you're shocked, you're not alone. Fans of Alfie were completely flabbergasted after learning the news when the actor was nominated for an Emmy. Many people seem to have forgotten that the singer released a song in 2006 about her brother titled, “Alfie” which is now resurfacing after his Emmy nom.

Appearing: