Ten days after Evan Rachel Wood came out with explosive allegations against her former partner Marilyn Manson, another accuser comes forward sharing her terrifying claims of abuse. "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco is at least the sixth woman to allege she was physically, emotionally, and sexually abused by Manson. Days before Bianco spoke out, Manson had released a statement denying all previous allegations against him. His representatives could not be reached for comment to Esme’s new claims.

