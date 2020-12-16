Also available on the nbc app

Gal Gadot may be Wonder Woman, but at home, she's just Mom! At the "Wonder Woman 1984" virtual premiere, the "Justice League" actress told Access Hollywood producer Shaniece Cole (who dressed as "WW84" nemesis Cheetah for the occasion) that her daughters aren't fazed by her superhero status. "They don't admire me. They're my boss. They want me to do stuff for them. I'm the mother, there is no halo of glory or anything. However, both of them are very, very proud each in their own way," she said. Gal also shared the girls' funny reactions to her film franchise. "Wonder Woman 1984" premieres Dec. 25 in theaters and on HBO Max.

