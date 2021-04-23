Gal Gadot is sharing a sweet detail about her pregnancy! While virtually stopping by "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the "Justice League" star revealed the sex of her and husband Jaron Varsano's third child. “It's baby girl No. 3,” she shared, adding, “We’re sticking to what we know. Gal also opened up about the emotional rollercoaster pregnancy has been thus far: “Hormones are underestimated. I can cry from commercials, I can cry from just a thought that crossed my mind!”

