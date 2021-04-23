Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Gal Gadot Reveals Sex Of Baby No. 3 & Shares New Pregnancy Details

CLIP04/23/21

Gal Gadot is sharing a sweet detail about her pregnancy! While virtually stopping by "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the "Justice League" star revealed the sex of her and husband Jaron Varsano's third child. “It's baby girl No. 3,” she shared, adding, “We’re sticking to what we know. Gal also opened up about the emotional rollercoaster pregnancy has been thus far: “Hormones are underestimated. I can cry from commercials, I can cry from just a thought that crossed my mind!”

S2021 E0 3 minNews and Information Daytime Interview
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Gal Gadot, Pregnancy, Baby, Birth, celebrity, family, motherhood, Wonder Woman, entertainment
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.