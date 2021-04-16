Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Gal Gadot Reveals How Princess Diana Inspired Her Wonder Woman Portrayal

CLIP04/15/21
Also available on the nbc app

Gal Gadot was royally inspired when it came to the role of Wonder Woman. During the Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live virtual pre-Oscars event, the "Justice League" star revealed that she found inspiration for Diana Prince in Princess Diana. “I remember watching the documentary [her]… There was a part where they say that she was full of compassion and she always cared for the people. And that was like, ding, ding, ding, ding. That should be the Wonder Woman that we have.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Gal Gadot, Princess Diana, royal, Royal Family, Wonder Woman, Justice league, comics, movies, Film, Superhero, dc comics, diana prince, celebrity, interview
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.