Gal Gadot was royally inspired when it came to the role of Wonder Woman. During the Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live virtual pre-Oscars event, the "Justice League" star revealed that she found inspiration for Diana Prince in Princess Diana. “I remember watching the documentary [her]… There was a part where they say that she was full of compassion and she always cared for the people. And that was like, ding, ding, ding, ding. That should be the Wonder Woman that we have.”

