Gal Gadot is paying tribute to one of her most beloved family members and their incredible story of survival. The "Wonder Woman" star honored her late grandfather with a powerful photo for Holocaust Remembrance Day, penning an emotional Instagram caption alongside an image of her "Saba," Abraham Weiss, in his Auschwitz uniform. "Your legacy is always with us," Gal wrote in part, adding that Abraham was always able to "see the good in everything."

