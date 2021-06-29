Also available on the nbc app

Gal Gadot is a mom of three! The “Wonder Woman” star shared a photo of her family of five snuggling in bed on Instagram to celebrate her new arrival. “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health,” she said. This is the third girl for Gal and her husband Jaron Varsano, who are also parents to 9-year-old Alma and 4-year-old Maya.

Appearing: