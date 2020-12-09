Also available on the nbc app

Gal Gadot is back as Wonder Woman! The actress opened up with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about returning to her iconic character, Diana Prince, in the upcoming flick, "Wonder Woman 1984," which is set to hit theaters and stream on HBO MAX Dec. 25. Gal chatted about working alongside Kristen Wigg on the movie and praised the "SNL" alum for her "impactful" performance. Gal also shared why she almost quit acting before she become the face of the beloved DC franchise.

