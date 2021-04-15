Also available on the nbc app

Kaavia James is following her famous mom's lead when it comes to accessorizing! Gabrielle Union shared a side-by-side photo of her and her mini-me matching in Prada pins. The "L.A.'s Finest" star wore hers on her turtleneck and adorned her intricate updo with a few more. Kaavia, meanwhile, snagged one and wore it as an earring. "It’s official. She's borrowing my things. Mama & @kaaviajames," Gabrielle captioned the snap.

