Main Content

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Tumbles Carrying Giant Backpack In Adorable Back-To-School Video

CLIP08/20/20

Tell us how you really feel, Kaavia! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 1-year-old daughter took out a bit of anger on a particularly heavy backpack after adorably tumbling over a few times while trying to carry it. The “L.A.’s Finest” actress shared a video of the hilarious moment and wrote, When you think you're ready for #BackToSchool but, like, nahhhhhhh. Whew when that rage kicked in @kaaviajames Who can relate??"

