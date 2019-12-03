Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Adorably Mimics Mom: 'I've Been On The Phone Too Much Lately'

Also available on the NBC app

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia showed off her fierce little attitude while imitating her mom with a toy cell phone in hand. "@kaaviajames has been here before and she was fed up then too," Gabrielle captioned the photo. "This child is a MOOD! And clearly I've been on the phone too much lately… She has me down pat… including that lil hand!" The actress' 1-year-old tot with husband Dwyane Wade has been known affectionately on social media as "Shady Baby" for her animated facial expressions and sassy side-eyes!

