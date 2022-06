Also available on the nbc app

Shady baby strikes again! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia showed off her signature scowl all throughout her school's holiday pageant earlier this week. Gabrielle captured a video of her little girl at the big show and joked about her apparent lack of holiday spirit, writing as her caption Instagram, "They say the holiday season is upon us. Kaavia James disagrees."

