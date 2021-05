Also available on the nbc app

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade have so much fun together! The 48-year-old took to TikTok to share a fun video with Zaya, where they recreated an iconic scene from Gabrielle’s 1999 movie, “10 Things I Hate About You.” This isn’t the first time Gabrielle has recreated scenes from her iconic past films. She previously shared a fun video on TikTok where she did a scene from her 2000 film, “Bring It On.”

Appearing: