Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia knows how to keep it real! “My daughter found out right before the carpet that mommy was not coming home with the rest of the family and she let me know, she let me know how she felt about that,” she told Access Hollywood. The 50-year-old revealed she doesn’t know what to expect after her daughter watches her new film “Strange World.” “She is a tough critic. She is my Rotten Tomato’s and right now I am at like zero percent with my child, so I don’t know what to expect,” she joked. Gabrielle also revealed what her kids think of her and husband Dwyane Wade’s PDA. “Strange World” hits theaters Nov. 23.

