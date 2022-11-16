Main Content

Gabrielle Union Wants To Know Daughter Kaavia’s Reaction To ‘Strange World’: ‘A Tough Critic’

CLIP11/15/22

Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia knows how to keep it real! “My daughter found out right before the carpet that mommy was not coming home with the rest of the family and she let me know, she let me know how she felt about that,” she told Access Hollywood. The 50-year-old revealed she doesn’t know what to expect after her daughter watches her new film “Strange World.” “She is a tough critic. She is my Rotten Tomato’s and right now I am at like zero percent with my child, so I don’t know what to expect,” she joked. Gabrielle also revealed what her kids think of her and husband Dwyane Wade’s PDA. “Strange World” hits theaters Nov. 23.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Gabrielle Union, kaavia james, Strange World, shady baby, Dwyane Wade
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.