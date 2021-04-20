Also available on the nbc app

Tia Mowry and Gabrielle Union’s daughters are such cute BFFs! The former “Sister, Sister” star shared a sweet video of her daughter Cairo along with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia having a fun playdate together. “Another #playdate in the books! These two @kaaviajames and #cairo have the best time together. #girls really do have #fun Thanks @dwyanewade and @gabunion,” the caption reads.

