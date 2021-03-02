Did Kaavia James and Cairo Tiahna just become best friends? Pals Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry both have 2-year-old daughters, and the moms organized a long-awaited playdate for the girls! While the toddlers got off to a shy start, with a little encouragement, they went in for a hug! "The playdate we've all been waiting for. When @kaaviajames met Cairo!!! Bringing the girls together was magic and pure sweetness and comedy!" Gabrielle captioned a video of them playing.

S2021 E0 4 min News and Information Daytime Interview